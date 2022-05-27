Premier tours Campbelltown Hospital's new building

news, local-news,

More than 4000 people worked across three years on the construction of the second stage of Campbelltown Hospital's $632 million redevelopment, and one of the major components is now complete. Premier Dominic Perrottet stopped by Campbelltown on Thursday to preview the brand new 12-storey clinical services building, the centrepiece of the Stage 2 development. Joined by health minister Brad Hazzard, Holsworth MP Melanie Gibbons and Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves, Mr Perrottet toured the new building, which is underdoing final touches in readiness for its 12-week commissioning period. "This major investment in Campbelltown Hospital is strengthening our frontline services to deliver better services sooner and closer to home," Mr Perrottet said. "Our record investment in our health system is ensuring we are building what matters to make daily life better so people have access to the healthcare they need. "The NSW Government is delivering major projects across South-West and Western Sydney to make these communities an even better place to live, work, play and raise a family." The state-of-the-art building will boost bed capacity across the hospital by more than 50 per cent as well as deliver a raft of new and expanded health services for patients. This will include a new maternity unit (with more than double the number of beds, as well as a significant increase in special care nursery and 50 per cent increase in birthing suites), increased medical and surgical services (including interventional radiology, digital operating theatres and a dental and oral health unit), expanded kids' services, expanded Cancer Therapy Centre, as well as significantly increased mental health services (including a specialised older people's unit and civil secure unit for adults). Mr Hazzard said the project was part of the government's $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over the four years to 2024-25. "This project follows completion of the $134 million first stage redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital and the completion of the new $34 million hospital car park," Mr Hazzard said. Mr Sidgreaves welcomed the expansion of key medical services, including those for children and women, mental health, and the care of older members of the community. "I am incredibly pleased that this redevelopment will not only cater to the needs of our community for years to come, but has also seen the involvement of around 4000 workers over the life of the project," he said. However, Campbelltown MP Greg Warren said "a new building and a fresh coat of paint" would not solve the resourcing problem the hospital faced. "Anyone that has worked at Campbelltown Hospital, attended there as a patient, or visited a loved one, knows the plethora of problems aren't due to a lack of space," he said. "I noted the Premier was in Campbelltown recently to tour the hospital following the completion of the upgrades. "He described it as a 'proud moment' as the new hospital would 'help service the more than 130,000 new residents expected to call the Macarthur region home over the next decade'. "What the Premier failed to acknowledge was the system couldn't service the current population of the Macarthur as it is. "People, not buildings, treat patients and that is something the Premier has failed to comprehend." Mr Warren referred to a NSW Parliamentary Upper House inquiry which found the region had been historically underfunded when it came to health services and problems stemmed from "a gross lack of resources and staff".

