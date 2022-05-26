Sydney Opera House has plenty on offer during VIVID: your chance to win

fun-stuff, competitions,

If you're heading into Sydney to take in the sights for Vivid this year, then you don't want to miss the Sydney Opera House. The iconic venue will be transformed with a contemporary music takeover for Vivid LIVE between May 27 and June 18. During the event, more than 70 Australian and international artists will celebrate the return of live music to the famous Opera House stages. Vivid LIVE is the only time of the year that the Opera House dedicates a majority of its spaces and venues to one singular art form - from its theatres, rehearsal spaces, foyers, studio, outdoor stages and, most publicly, its iconic sails. This year's festival will welcome uncompromising voices in a celebration of live music with a curated series of Australian premieres, exclusives and bespoke projects. Vivid LIVE has been curated by the Sydney Opera House's Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall, his seventh time curating the event. Marshall has worked in the Australian music scene for more than two decades and has brought some of the most influential contemporary artists to Sydney for the first time. There's a cracking line-up of musicians hitting the House, including one of the biggest names in Australian music, Paul Kelly, who kicks things off on Friday, May 27 for a four-day. The all-ages gig promises a once-in-a-lifetime performance from the celebrated songwriter, who is making his Vivid LIVE debut. Kelly will perform on the Northern Broadwalk stage with a specially curated catalogue of his award-winning music - Time and Tide: Four Decades of Song. Innovative music company Astral People will stage another of the not-to-be-missed shows during Vivid LIVE, bringing together a massive line-up of local and international acts across two nights, celebrating jazz, soul, hip-hop and R+B. Also on the Northern Broadwalk, the first night, June 3, will see Yussef Dayes (UK), Hiatus Kaiyote, Mildlife, Jitwam (live), Dameeeela and Bumpy on the call-sheet, followed by Jay1 (UK), S1mba (UK), Youngn Lipz, Briggs, Barkaa, Arn Faraji, Hoodzy and Munasib on June 4. The fun doesn't end there with other huge performances at the Opera House during Vivid LIVE set to come from Sampa the Great (May 27-28), rapper Tkay Maidza (May 29), dance duo Hermitude (June 2), BLESSED (June 2), Gordi (June 3-4), 'electro sorceress' KUCKA (June 5), soul singer Teeks (June 13) and German pianist Nils Frahm. Full information at sydneyoperahouse.com. Australian Community Media has two double passes to give away to Paul Kelly's show on Tuesday, May 31 from 6pm (valued at more than $260 each), and two passes to give away to Astral People on Saturday, June 4 from 5pm (valued at more than $180 each) to lucky readers thanks to our friends at the Sydney Opera House. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer why you love going to live music. Winners will be informed the day before the show. Entries will be accepted up to 9am the day before the show. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e2a87191-161e-4e91-9e41-60dc7a488e4a.jpg/r0_248_7614_4550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg