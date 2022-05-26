news, local-news,

More than $100,000 has been raised to aid the construction and management of Odyssey House's new Family Recovery Centre at its Eagle Vale site. The drug and alcohol addiction treatment centre held its annual Business Women's Lunch at the Ivy Ballroom on Friday, May 14 where generous attendees helped raise the much-needed funds. The new Family Recovery Centre will, once complete, be a purpose-built accommodation that houses twice as many families, including single fathers, mothers and couples, pregnant women and those seeking restoration of care. Work is already well under-way, with the foundations of the inner common area already taking shape on site. The Women's Business Luncheon featured a panel of highly accomplished women, celebrating the theme of 'powerful women', who each spoke to their fields. The event was a complete sell-out, highlighting just how important the work of Odyssey House is. Speakers included Dr Kerry Chant, NSW Chief Health Officer, Sam Mostyn, President at Chief Executive Women, and Josephine Sukkar , Principal at Buildcorp. They each delivered powerful speeches to a room of more than 300 guests, under the adjudication of National Affairs columnist Jennifer Hewett. Groundbreaking work began at the Family Recovery Centre project in February.

Odyssey House raises $100,000 for Family Recovery Centre