You could be among the first to check out Campbelltown Hospital's redeveloped clinical services building in sneak peek tours being held next month. The hospital will invite interested parties to tour the facility on Saturday, June 4, before it opens to the public. The hospital is inviting community members to book a behind-the-scenes tour of the highly anticipated 12-storey building, which is the centrepiece of the hospital's $632 million stage two redevelopment. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said hospital staff and the community had watched the new building emerge from the ground up since construction works started in 2018. "The impressive facade has generated lots of excitement around what's inside," he said. "The open day tours will offer participants a unique glimpse at key hospital spaces and the chance to learn about services from hospital staff.'' The new building will include an emergency department, women's health services (including birthing suites and a maternity unit), dedicated children's units, state-of-the-art operating theatres and an intensive care unit, along with mental health units. Public spaces and retail outlets will also feature in the main thoroughfare connecting the new clinical services building to the existing hospital buildings. Camden and Campbelltown Hospitals general manager Grant Isedale said staff were excited to be moving into the new building in stages from June. Bookings for the free tour close at 4pm on Thursday, June, 2 unless booked out earlier. Book your place at: bit.ly/CHRtours

Your chance to get a sneak peek of hospital redevelopment