A new Service NSW centre was officially opened at Edmondson Park on Friday by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Mr Perrottet stopped by to officially cut the ribbon, marking the opening of the new facility. The centre is located on on level one of Ed.Square Town Centre, adjacent from the train station, with access from Sergeant Street. It will be open 9am-5pm on weekdays, and 8.30am-12.30pm on Saturdays. The NSW Government has committed to a five-year lease for the centre, with a five-year option. Mark Gleeson from Frasers Property said Service NSW was a great addition to the Town centre. "Residents of Ed.Square already enjoy a fantastic line-up of shopping, entertainment, dining and convenient services options in the Town Centre," says Mr Gleeson. "Not everyone can access services online so it's crucial to have in-person services within the community. "From driving tests to Savings Finder support, applying for birth, death or marriage certificates and more, residents of Ed.Square can get it done on their doorstep and, for the broader community, it's next door to the train station. "The closest existing Service NSW Centres are in Gregory Hills and Liverpool, so the addition of this newest centre ensures the residents of the region have ready access to government services."

Premier visits Edmondson Park to open new Service NSW centre