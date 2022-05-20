Free events to celebrate Botanic Gardens Day

news, local-news,

The community is invited to learn about the fascinating world of botanic science and horticulture as the 'Festival of Place' heads to the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan's free community event next week. The event on Saturday, May 28 celebrates Botanic Gardens Day between 10am and 3pm. Botanic Gardens Day is celebrated by more than 100 botanic gardens across the country every year, and aims to highlight the important work the gardens undertake to understand and protect plants while inspiring the next generation of researchers. Mount Annan gardens has more than 4000 plant species in its Living Collection and is home to world-class scientific facilities including the new National Herbarium of NSW and the award-winning Australian PlantBank. Denise Ora, chief executive of the Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust, said the inaugural event at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan had something for every gardener, budding scientist and local curious about plants. "From free science talks to hands-on activities, this is your chance to go behind-the-scenes and learn about the important and interesting work that our scientists, horticulturists and other passionate experts are doing to protect plants for future generations," said Ms Ora. A variety of interactive and educational stalls will be set up along the forecourt of the newly opened Herbarium and visitors are invited to explore the exhibition space of the new facility where more than one million plant specimens are stored and used for vital research. There will also be presentations, tours, and plenty of opportunities to relax and recharge with a variety of food trucks on offer and a listening station to sample some of the Garden's best Branch Out podcast episodes. For more information about the event, including the latest updates, presentation times and help with transport and parking, please head to australianbotanicgarden.com.au/What-s-On/Botanic-Gardens-Day-May-28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/79ff4a7a-a1f0-499f-80c8-fb18143cb088.jpg/r5_107_2044_1259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Free events to celebrate Botanic Gardens Day