Edmondson Park's Ashleigh Gardner part of Commonwealth Games T20 squad

Australia's Women's T20 squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games later this year has been revealed, and Ashleigh Gardner is among them. The Edmondson Park resident is one of just three players from NSW in the squad, alongside Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy. All-rounder Gardner has been a role model for Indigenous cricketers and has served as an inspiration for the likes of fellow Indigenous young gun Hannah Darlington, a former Westfields Sports High student who plays for the Campbelltown-Camden Ghosts and has represented Australia. The Games will be held in late July, with Australia taking on India, Barbados and Pakistan in the group stage. Birmingham marks the debut appearance of T20 at the Commonwealth Games, and only the second time the sport has been played in the tournament in history. A men's 50-over competition was held at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur games, where the Aussie team was led by Steve Waugh and claimed silver. South Africa took gold and New Zealand earned a bronze. The Aussies are coming off an ODI World Cup victory in March and will be looking to go one better than the men did in the 90s while in Birmingham. The full Australia Women's T20 Commonwealth Games squad is: "We are excited to be a part of the Australian team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games," Lanning said. "To be there with athletes from badminton, squash, lawn bowls and a host of other sports is going to be a wonderful new experience for our players to embrace. We've all grown up watching the Commonwealth Games on TV, seeing Australian athletes inspire the rest of the country, and we're hoping to do the same. "We love playing in the green and gold and will be giving it our all in Birmingham. Hopefully that's good enough to win the gold medal."

