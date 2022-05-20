Darrell Lea coin released as part of new collection

news, local-news,

Get excited Macarthur coin collectors - you can now get your hands on a shiny new $1 with a local connection. The latest round of the Great Aussie Coin Hunt collection has been released and among the new alphabet coins is a tribute to confectionary company Darrell Lea, which is based at Ingleburn. Giant replicas of each of the 26 coins - one for every letter of the alphabet - can be found across Australia. The Darrell Lea $1 is celebrated at Minto Post Office. It is the only giant coin featured in this year's Great Aussie Coin Hunt to be found within Sydney, and one of just four in NSW. Darrell Lea marketing general manager Joshua Campbell said the homegrown company was proud to be a part of the 2022 release. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Australia Post for the 2022 Great Aussie Coin Hunt this year to celebrate an A-Z collection of iconic and quintessential parts of Australian life, which includes our very own exclusive Darrell Lea Rocklea Road $1 coin," he said. "For almost a century, Darrell Lea has been helping generations of Aussies create memories and shareable experiences with loved ones, and we hope our fans can get their hands on their very own Darrell Lea coin." The Great Aussie Coin Hunt is Australia Post's most successful collectables program the 2022 release celebrates iconic Aussie moments, locations and quintessential emblems of Australian life through artwork on $1 coins. The collection was released on May 9 and is available for a limited time through post offices and online. Royal Australian Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon said he was thrilled to be releasing this new set of $1 coin collectables in partnership with Australia Post. "Following the enormous success of the last two Great Aussie Coin Hunts, we are excited to once again give families around Australia the opportunity to participate in this fun and engaging national coin hunt," he said. This year's coins are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/48323427-99e4-4a11-b5a0-f121cdcef161.jpg/r0_118_4896_2884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg