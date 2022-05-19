news, local-news,

Three men have been arrested after allegedly fleeing the seen of a home invasion at St Helens Park yesterday. Emergency services were called to Fullerton Circuit about 3.45pm on Wednesday, May 18 after receiving reports of a home invasion. Police allege three men broke into the home demanded cash while threatening the occupants, aged between 18 and 19, with firearms. Police say a shot was fired during the alleged confrontation, but no one was physically injured during the incident. The men allegedly stole property from the home including mobile phones, tablets and handbags, as well as one of the occupant's vehicles, police say. The stolen vehicle was allegedly driven from the scene along with another vehicle. Campbelltown police reportedly stopped the vehicles a short distance from the home and the three men - aged 22, 24 and 25 - were arrested without incident. Police searched the men and the vehicles and allegedly recovered a pistol, a replica Glock, cannabis and property including mobile phones and a number of handbags. Officers also allegedly found a home-made bolt-action pistol in a nearby grass area. All items were seized and will undergo forensic examinations. Police say the 25-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury where he remains under police guard. The remaining two men were taken to Campbelltown Police Station where they were charged with special aggravated break and enter with intent - armed with dangerous weapon. Police say the men were refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court today (Thursday, May 19). Investigations continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/031aa613-8d7c-4b9a-8dba-66e9ff2c09e9.jpg/r0_218_4256_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three men charged after alleged armed home invasion at St Helens Park