Campaign signage a fraught issue

Complaints surrounding election signage of candidates within the region have been made to Australian Electoral Commission. A Denham Court resident has lodged a complaint about signs being posted on her property without permission, while independent Hume candidate Penny Ackery has complained about fake signs being installed which falsely link her to the Greens. Lyndell Painter from Denham Court said her parents, both aged 90 and self-isolating, were distressed to find signage in support of the United Australia Party candidate for Werriwa, Tony Nikolic, installed on their Campbelltown Road-facing fence without permission on Anzac Day. Ms Painter said had the campaign sought permission to install the signs, it may have been granted, but the family - especially her father, who considers Anzac Day a most sombre day as his father and uncle fought in WWI - were very disappointed to find them campaign material on their property. "Anzac Day is really hard on Dad and this pushed him over the edge," she said. The signs were removed from the fence later in the day. The Painters do not know who removed them. Mr Nikolic did not wish to make comment other than to refute any disrespect towards Anzacs. Meanwhile in the Hume electorate, the campaign of independent candidate Penny Ackery also complained after signs linking her to the Greens were installed across the electorate. The campaign said 'hundreds' of false signs went up, as well as her legitimate signs being moved and placed beside the fake ones. The campaign was particularly disrespected by the fact some signs were installed near the cemetery where Ms Ackery buried her late husband last month. Responding to Ms Ackery's claim and others which were similar, Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said that while there was freedom of political communication in Australian federal elections, authorisation laws were critical and must be adhered to. "This is a very serious matter and we are exploring all avenues possible to get to the source of the signage," Mr Rogers said.

