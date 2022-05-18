Skin cancer advocate's call to candidates

news, local-news,

Australian Skin Cancer Foundation founder Jay Allen is calling on candidates and political representatives to look into the "serious health problem" of unaffordable skin checks. Mr Allen, a former Bradbury and Tahmoor resident and well-known melanoma awareness advocate in Macarthur, said the cost of skin checks meant many people weren't getting themselves checked when they should. "It would be good to have this serious health issue high on the agenda with some leading politicians backing this so it can be a problem that is fixed ASAP," he said. "We would like to achieve a fair cost across the board so the low wage family can afford to get a skin check at least once a year. "It should be compulsory. This will stop people dying from melanoma. Skin checks should be compulsory for every school student across the country, especially with melanoma being the most common cancer affecting 15-39-year-olds in Australia." Mr Allen recently asked followers of his 'Melanoma Man' Facebook page to share their experiences with cost of skin checks, and was "absolutely shocked" with the results. He said many families shared that the price of the procedure prohibited them from getting checks, especially in facilities which did not offer bulk billing. People shared that dermatologists and skin clinics could charged $150-$300 for a biopsy or full body skin check. "One lady said it cost her as much as $1600 for a skin check and numerous biopsies at a melanoma dermatologist clinic in Sydney," Mr Allen said. "It would be good if the government subsidised the costs and made it around, for example, $39 for skin checks across the country. "In think every Australia would book in to get their skin checked regularly. This would actually save the government money in the long run as many wouldn't need further treatment of immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery and more because they would have had their melanoma discovered earlier." Mr Allen said public forums where the cost of skin checks could be openly discussed would be a great steo forward. He said if state and federal political representatives didn't listen to people's experiences regarding the issue, then "people are going to continue dying from melanoma, or being disfigured from non-melanoma skin cancers due to delayed skin checks or not going at all". "This is just the start of our mission, with the first step being to make skin checks more affordable," Mr Allen said. "We are not going to stop until we achieve this as people are dying from a tiny mole or freckle on their body that could have been removed at an earlier time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/4544fdae-19d2-4ed5-9dc6-a024ca0be29f.jpg/r0_230_1284_955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg