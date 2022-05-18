whats-on,

Stephen King has arguably had more of his work adapted for the big (and small) screen than any other author. From his earliest works, like Carrie and The Shining, to more recent fare like Mr Mercedes and The Outsider, filmmakers just can't get enough of the horror maestro's catalogue. And it's no wonder, with the It series making so much money at the box office, that studios are looking to re-adapt some of the scribe's previous book-to-screen hits. There was Pet Sematary a couple of years ago, and now we have another take of pyrokinetic tale Firestarter. First brought to screen in 1984 with a baby-faced Drew Barrymore in the lead, the story follows the McGee family, who all have supernatural abilities. There's mum Vicky, who is telekinetic, dad Andy who is telepathic, and daughter Charlie, who has both of her parents' abilities with some pyrokinesis thrown in for good measure. When Charlie's abilities start to manifest in dangerous ways, the MK-Ultra-esque organisation which conducted experiments on Vicky and Andy - The Shop - is hellbent on tracking them down and bringing them in. To do that, they enlist the help of the also gifted Rainbird, known for completing tasks with a large body count. The classic story remains the same in the new adaptation from Keith Thomas (The Vigil), but is more condensed that the 80s version, clocking in at just over 90 minutes. Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) steps into Andy's shoes and does a commendable job. He conveys his fear, anger and frustration well, mirrored by the young Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie. Michael Greyeyes (Woman Walks Ahead) brings a sorrowful edge to Rainbird, and it's a shame his story isn't explored more. Gloria Reuben (ER) and Kurtwood Smith (That 70s Show) also appear. A great addition to Firestarter is the music of fellow horror director John Carpenter, whose score on the Halloween franchise is among the genre's most memorable.

