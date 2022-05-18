Who will you vote for in Macarthur?

news, local-news,

Macarthur residents will head to the polls this Saturday, March 21 to vote for their federal member. Labor MP Dr Mike Freelander is the incumbent member, and there are five other candidates out to unseat him. The electorate covers the majority of the Campbelltown LGA and half of the Camden LGA, stretching from Leppington in the north to Wedderburn and Gilead in the south, encompassing suburbs including Airds, Blairmount, Bradbury, Campbelltown, Catherine Field, Claymore, Currans Hill, Denham Court, Glen Alpine, Harrington Park, Ingleburn, Leumeah, Menangle Park, Minto, Oran Park, Raby, Rosemeadow, St Andrews and St Helens Park. Residents must number all candidates on their ballot sheet in order of preference to cast a legal vote. Below are profiles of the Macarthur candidates in the order their will appear on the ballots. Voters must also vote for new NSW senators, numbering at least six boxes above the line or 12 boxes below the line. First on the ballot for Macarthur residents is Jayden Rivera. The Greens candidate is 28 years old and currently works as a hospitality manager. He also ran in the last federal election, and also for the seat of Campbelltown in the last state election. "I think the three most pressing issues facing residents in Macarthur today are affordable housing and ever increasing rent prices; high cost of living expenses and lack of sufficient income support; and protecting our local wildlife habitat," he said. "The Greens plan is to build more affordable housing, focus more on publicly-owned housing, and the establishment of a renters' rights standard. I also plan reduce the cost of living by pushing for free dental and mental health into Medicare, free education from early childhood to university, increasing the minimum wage and ensuring all support payments are raised to above the poverty line. We also need to restore and protect our wildlife, and The Greens plan on investing to plant two billion trees nationwide, re-establish green spaces in our cities and strengthening environment protection laws to protect our habitat and our environment." Mr Rivera said he would listen "to each and every person to do what is necessary for our community" and he said the Greens were the party to trust to save the local environment. Minto coaching entrepreneur Binod Paudel has second place on the ballot, and is the Liberal party's candidate for Macarthur. The 37-year-old previously ran for Campbelltown Council on the Liberal ticket during last year's local government elections. Mr Paudel believes the three biggest issues facing Macarthur residents are cost of living pressures and support for local businesses; healthcare facilities and services; and celebrating and preserving Indigenous heritage. "The Morrison government is already addressing cost of living issues by cutting the price of petrol, providing tax offsets and one-off payments, and I will encourage the government to find further cost-saving measures," he said. "I want to continue reducing any barriers that people may have to accessing health services because we knew smart strategy helps. In this term of Parliament the Morrison government appointed the first Indigenous member to the cabinet, has developed co-design for a Voice to Parliament, bought the Aboriginal flag and has funded the Ngurra precinct in Canberra." Mr Paudel said locals should vote for him this election because he would be a "true listener" and understands Macarthur's "rapidly growing population and changing demographic". Labor's Incumbent Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander is placed third on the ballot. The 68-year-old paediatrician has held the seat since the 2016 election. Dr Freelander believes cost of living, local infrastructure and access to health care are the biggest issues facing Macarthur residents. "Our policies, including our Cheaper Child Care Plan and our Powering Australian Plan, are designed to deliver real cost of living relief for local residents, allowing you to keep more of your hard-earned money," he said. "I am a strong advocate for infrastructure projects that will better our region, particularly the need for a rail connection from Macarthur to the new Western Sydney Airport, as well as additional public transport services; I have also been a strong advocate for repairing and building schools in Macarthur. "The cost of healthcare is soaring under Scott Morrison and the Liberals and the number of healthcare issues has risen during their term in government... "A federal Labor government will make it easier for local residents to see a bulk-billing doctor and invest $4 million to establish a desperately needed Child Development Unit in Macarthur." Dr Freelander said he had raised his family and worked in Macarthur for four decades and was "determined to deliver a better future for our community and provide more opportunities for local residents". Rosa Sicari is the United Australia Party candidate for Macarthur and is fourth on the ballot paper. She did not respond to the Advertiser's questions before deadline. Liberal Democrat candidate Scott Korman is fifth on the ballot paper. The Eagle Vale IT engineer is running for politics for the first time. Mr Korman believes local employment and small business; fulfilling dreams; and school education are the three biggest issues facing Macarthur residents. "[We'll address employment with] our One-In-Two-Out policy for new regulations to increase productivity on small business and set-up an environment for increased business growth and employment opportunities," the 48-year-old said. "Reducing the fat in bureaucracy and policies would see the government getting out of the way and allowing people to fulfill their dreams. "[We would provide] federal funding for education would be provided under a 'voucher' solution which follows the students - this would enable parents/individuals to make education choices to better suit their needs and learning styles" Mr Korman said people should vote for him because he wants everyone to "be able to enjoy their lives to the fullest without needing or worrying that the government is encroaching on their lives". The final candidate on the ballot is One Nation's Adam Zahra. The 41-year-old window furnishing business owner has never for politics before. "Cost of living is a major issue," the St Andrews resident said. "We believe the best way to combat upward pressure on mums and dads is to ensure they have job security, reducing immigration and securing affordable baseload energy will keep the lights on and jobs available for local Aussies. Ensuring we get our fair share of federal funding [is another issue] - by holding the majors accountable on the pork barreling and being a loud voice in Parliament for Macarthur we can cut the red and green tape and start crossing projects off the list. With a booming population set to double by 2040 public health is being neglected [and] we need to secure funding for a second public hospital and a Children's hospital here in the south west." Mr Zahra said people should list him number one on the ballot as "I will work in a cohesive bipartisan way with local and state governments to get real results for the people of the region".

