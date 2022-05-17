Dwight Yorke named Macarthur FC coach

news, local-news,

One of the first international stars of the A-League is returning to Australia to coach the Macarthur Bulls. Dwight Yorke will coach Macarthur FC for the next two seasons following news inaugural coach Ante Milicic would be moving on. The former player, from Trinidad and Tobago, will begin his tenure on July 1. "I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role, to take the reins at Macarthur FC," Yorke said. "Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition, and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia. "I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels, however of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player." Bulls chief executive Sam Krslovic welcomed Yorke to the club and said his achievements 'spoke volumes'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/52f41850-d0e3-4093-aa02-5b23eba4ad4e.png/r15_0_888_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg