Hometown start for Tsehay's next Wiggles tour

After riding the Big Red Car all across the nation, Tsehay Hawkins is ready to head back home. The teen from Bargo was last year named the official new Yellow Wiggle, taking over from Emma Watkins in the hugely popular children's entertainment group. Now The Wiggles are headed to Campbelltown for the first stop on their upcoming Superhero Tour. Tsehay said it was incredible to be bringing the tour so close to home. "I think it's amazing and really exciting," she said. "It was around Campbelltown where I first watched The Wiggles and it's such a cool opportunity to be a part of it now. "We'll be at The Cube on June 9, which is so close to where I went to school at Campbelltown Performing Arts High School. "My grandparents and family are all saying they're going to come for the start of the tour. "I'm just really excited to be in Campbelltown now performing as a Wiggle." Tsehay's dancing skill has been a massive hit with audiences around Australia, and the world. She said it had been a whirlwind of a start to her Wiggles career and she'd loved every minute of it so far. "It's been so crazy everything that has happened, especially doing three tours at once," Tsehay said. "It started with the Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour, then into the Wiggly Road Trip and the OG Tour at night. "To start off touring with three was a big way to start in this industry as a Wiggle, but as soon as it ended a few days ago I started to miss it. "Then the email came through that we're back to it and we'll be starting in Campbelltown and all I can think is how amazing it will be to see all the little kids. I've already met so many amazing people in just a few months. "This experience has been such a blur." Tsehay said kids would love the new superhero-themed tour, which will feature the Wiggles flying around the stage in an action-packed show. She said it was always a lot of fun to meet people at the shows. "It's so great to be on stage and see someone you've met in the meet and greet beforehand out there dancing," Tsehay said. "I love seeing all the kids dancing and seeing them light up when they see Dorothy. Some of them make some amazing gifts for us and the families got to so much effort." Tsehay's Wiggly journey has already taken her to amazing places across the country. The teen had previously only visited Queensland and Victoria, but has now travelled to Rottnest Island off Perth, hung out with the Irwins at Australia Zoo and explored much of regional Australa. Some of her most treasured memories so far include performing with Tame Impala on stage, attending the ARIA awards and performing at the recent APRA awards, where The Wiggles picked up the Ted Albert Award. "I write in a journal about everywhere we go and everything we've seen and there's a lot of things in there," Tsehay said. "We met an amazing girl who had been stuck down a drain, and the firefighter who sang all these Wiggles songs to keep her calm while she was rescued. We met them both. There are so many wonderful families who are so full of love and happiness." She encouraged everyone to head to The Cube if they could and let the kids "get some of their energy out" at the show. There are two sessions on Thursday, June 9 at The Cube, Campbelltown Catholic Club. The 9.30am session sold out within hours on Friday, and there are still tickets available to the noon session via the club's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/412eae0f-856b-44da-851a-e517cd89af1e.jpg/r0_327_5568_3473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg