Community facility upgrades, road renewals and public events are all included in Campbelltown Council's latest budget and strategic plan. Campbelltown residents can now have their say on the council's draft Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operational Plan 2022-23, and draft Long-term Financial Plan 2022-32. The $280 million budget sets out the projects, works, social programs and everyday activities that Campbelltown Council undertakes throughout the year. The budget is headlined by a capital works program of $69.5 million, which includes $25.8 million for new roads and renewal of existing roads, bridges, bus shelters, cycleways, shared paths and car parks, as well as $7.9 million to upgrade existing play spaces, parks and reserves. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss praised the budget. "This budget responds to the community's aspirations expressed through our Community Strategic Plan and will be significant in helping our city continue its recovery following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "One of the key highlights of the budget that I am passionate about is the $2.4 million city amenity and appeal program which will see improvements to our public spaces that will elevate the visual appeal of our city. I encourage anyone with an interest in the direction of our city to view these important documents and have your say during the exhibition period." Highlights of the Delivery Program and Operational Plan include: Documents are on public exhibition until May 25 at overtoyou.campbelltown.nsw.gov.au

Campbelltown budget, plan on exhibition