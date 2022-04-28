news, local-news,

We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to. For it fourth birthday Revel released four new beers, the first of which is the Phoenix, a metaphor for rising out of all the tough times the world and country has endured in recent years. I was looking forward to this drop, but was a little underwhelmed by it. I found it didn't quite hit the way an IPA should. It lacked the hoppiness I was after, but in saying that, I think a lot of people will really like this beer. Almost every other aspect of it was nice. It has a great floral aroma, that was matched by floral and citrus flavours. All I wanted was a more punchy hoppiness and I would've loved this beer. Aptly named after an American legend that has hazy details, this Hazy IPA from the Oregon brewery, is beautiful. I found its intense tropical and fruity aromas to be a great companion to its juiciness. It has an amazing texture that is soft and sticky, but still carries that great IPA hoppy bite with it, that makes it such a well rounded drink The Batsquatch is so well balanced, but its fruitiness stands out to me, despite a great bitterness that levels out the intense flavours and aromas. Definitely something to try for anyone who is a fan of the Hazy style. A classic Berliner Weisse style (German), it is brewed with wheat, Golden Promise and pilsner malts giving it a low bitterness. Witching Hour's full on fruity and sweet flavour might not match its name, but their intensity sure does match the can's artwork. The blackberry is dominant, from the purple colour to the beer's juiciness. I found the blackberry to be very sweet, but the tartness is still quite prominent, which I'm not a great fan of. It has a good texture and wasn't as prickly as some sours can be, and was rather clean as well. It also kept a berriness throughout which managed to take away some of the punch of the sweetness and tartness. If you love fruit and sour this is the drink for you. Unfortunately, I'm just not that crazy for it. I understand a lot of people love sour drinks and love this beer, but despite a nice passionfruit and dragon fruit flavour - that gives the brew its name - I don't like the sourness or the lack of beeriness that it has. I felt like I was drinking a soft drink not a beer. I don't like the mouthfeel, but it does have a very clean and dry finish, with a little acidic ending. This is often what I experience with sour drinks, where the sourness overshadows everything else in the drink and I can't enjoy the other elements as much as I would like too. This watermelon pilsner lives up to its name. It has a great watermelon flavour from the first sip to the last. It is very clean, almost to a fault. It is simple and straightforward, as pilsners typically are, but I would've liked to taste more layers and for more complexity in the Serpents Kiss. It has nice aromas and the watermelon is a star, making this a gorgeous and refreshing brew. Though I liked it, there are other watermelon beers on the market that I like a bit more. It is very easy drinking and would be perfect to relax with on a hot afternoon. Rating System: Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/35df2028-24e1-433c-b6dd-294431f93f8f.jpeg/r358_161_3637_2014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg