Following up from one of the most beloved Marvel movies of all time was never going to be an easy task. As soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, the world collectively cheered and is still riding the high of such an incredible film. Doctor Strange, who had his own significant role to place in No Way Home, shouldered the burden of following up the hugely popular MCU entry. And, in jolly good news, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a thoroughly good follow up. The good doctor (Benedict Cumberbatch) encounters a teen who needs his help in this latest adventure - helmed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi - and calls upon good buddy Wong (Benedict Wong, who more than deserves his own spin-off comedy series on Disney+), the Sorcerer Supreme, and mutant hero Wanda 'Scarlet Witch' Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for help. This is Wanda after the events of WandaVision, where she semi-accidentally psychically subjugated an entire town so she didn't have to deal with the grief of losing Vision. Familiarity with what happens in the show is pretty important leading into this movie. Olsen really got to show off her acting chops in the series, and she continues by delivering a knock-out performance in Multiverse of Madness. The film is better experienced with less knowledge of what's going to happen, but it's safe to say the multiverse - and therefore, multiverse versions of our favourite characters - plays a big part in the film. It's thoroughly enjoyable to see different universes and how things have played out in their world. There's various different iterations of Doctor Strange himself, and all seem to have the same level of self-importance. The multiverse also gives the gift of a slew of cameos that will have both casual and die-hard Marvel fans clapping in their seats. Raimi delivers the goods in the director's chair, and even manages to bring in some horror elements to the franchise, with some storylines taking a decidedly dark turn. In great news for Rachel McAdams fans, Dr Christine Palmer also gets a larger role this time around.

