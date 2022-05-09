Cosplayers get creative at Comic Book Day

news, local-news,

Superheroes, supervillains and everyone in between could be seen at Campbelltown Library at the weekend. The site was home to Campbelltown Council's Comic Book Day activities and drew a strong crowd of pop culture fans. Visitors were greeted by the time-travelling DeLorean car from Back to the Future out front before being able to peruse a slew of comic book titles inside - and even take one home for free! There was face-painting and art workshops, as well as the opportunity to scoop up a great new figurine for the collection. But the highlight of the day had to be the cosplay competition. Locals donned their best costumes to take part in the competition, recreating the looks of their favourite characters from comic, books, games, film and TV to celebrate their love of all things pop culture. Folks young and old got in on the action. This year marked the return of the popular event after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/420497bb-e8f3-44d8-ab61-ea49079f4f3e.jpg/r0_194_4896_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg