Roadworks ahead for Campbelltown Road, Camden Bypass

Macarthur motorists are advised that maintenance work will be carried out on two of the region's biggest roads starting this weekend. Campbelltown Road and the Camden Bypass will both be upgraded from Sunday, May 8. Maintenance work will take place on Campbelltown Road between the Hume Motorway, St Andrews and Rudd Road, Campbelltown. The works are designed to provide a smoother road surface and will improve road safety for all motorists. To minimise the impact on road users, Transport for NSW will conduct the work across 21 nights between 7pm and 5am (Sundays to Thursdays). Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place during this period for the safety of workers and motorists. Meanwhile, Camden Bypass and the Old Hume Highway will undergo essential road maintenance between Macarthur Road, Spring Farm and Armour Avenue, Camden South. This work also begins Sunday, May 8 and will involve providing a smoother road surface. Works will be carried out until Tuesday, May 31 between 7pm and 5am, Sundays to Thursdays. As in Campbelltown, traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place. Road users are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists in advance for their patience during the maintenance work period. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

