Winter festival returning to Campbelltown

news, local-news,

Call Elsa and Anna because things are about to get frosty. If the cold never bothered you anyway, then head to Campbelltown's Koshigaya Park this July for the return of Campbelltown Council's popular winter festival. Chill Fest will be held in the school holidays, from July 1 to July 17, and feature a range of family-friendly activities and amusements. The winter wonderland will include winter-themed rides, food and entertainment. The highly anticipated event was due to be held last year but a resurgence of COVID cases caused its unfortunate cancellation. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the council wouldn't wait to see people enjoying festive winter fun at Koshigaya Park again. "We're delighted to finally welcome the community to Chill Fest which promises to be a great day or night out for the family during the upcoming school holidays," he said. "Previous winter events at Koshigaya Park were a massive hit and the launch of Chill Fest last year was met with much anticipation before we were forced to cancel it, so I'm delighted that it has returned for the community to enjoy." Some of the attractions on offer throughout the event include ice skating, the popular ice slide, carnival rides, a spectacular winter light show and live entertainment. Snacking on delicious winter treats is also on the menu, with a variety of food trucks offering delicious delicacies, and the opportunity to toast your own marshmallows. Chill Fest will also feature a two-hour quiet session for people with disability and their carers to enjoy the festivities with minimal sensory stimulation. Full details including ticket prices, opening times and further event updates will be available closer to the event date at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/f8fdf271-3185-4bc0-8d9f-aa4018e01185.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg