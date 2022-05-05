New Herbarium needs volunteers

news, local-news,

The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan needs your help! The Garden's shiny new National Herbarium of NSW - home to more than a million different plant specimens - is now up and running and staff are calling on exuberant locals to put their hand up and volunteer to join the team. The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to aid in the preservation of the collection by carefully and creatively mounting dried plant specimens onto card, resulting in beautiful botanical layouts. The cards with will then be stored within the six protective Herbarium vaults. They'll remain in precisely controlled conditions to protect the priceless collection for hundreds of years to come. The Herbarium's collection had been housed at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney for nearly 170 years before moving to Mount Annan several weeks ago. Lynden White has volunteered with the Herbarium for the past six years and is excited to continue her work in Macarthur. "I feel honoured to be a part of such a rewarding and interesting volunteering program," she said. "To work with specimens that date as far back as 1700s is astonishing, you truly learn so much about plants whilst mounting them as well as working alongside Australia's leading botanists, It's really fascinating." Ms White said she got so much out of giving her time to the Herbarium. "The role is very diverse, involving science, history, nature, creativity and community, everyday is unique, opening each specimen reveals a new treasure or unexpected surprise that involves different thinking," she said. 'It's so special to know my signature will live on with the specimens I carefully mounted. "I'm really excited to be back with the group, in the brand-new facility, to see the specimens showcased and beautifully preserved in their new home." Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust chief executive Denise Ora said the organisation couldn't survive without the vital assistance of its team of volunteers. "Volunteering is one of the lifebloods of our organisation and has been a part of the way we work for over 40 years," she said. "The mounting and preservation work of our Herbarium volunteers is essential in helping to inform decisions about the conservation of our natural environment. "It's certainly not your average volunteer role... this team truly is at the forefront of a new era in pioneering plant science research, which is more imperative than ever during such a critical time of climate change. "More than a quarter of a million Herbarium specimens are set to be mounted, along with 8000 new plant specimens being added each year. We are thrilled to welcome more volunteers to continue this vital work at the Australian Institute of Botanical Science." If joining the volunteer family sounds like a job for you, The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is also looking for new recruits to lead guided walks for visitors through the horticulture displays, and the Australian PlantBank. To learn more about the volunteering opportunities, visit rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/1f27d3fa-cc95-4a53-ad33-2938ae2b3bfe.jpg/r0_326_4000_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg