Score a copy of new Mandy Magro romance

fun-stuff, competitions,

Country music, inner demons and family secrets are all over the pages of prolific romance writer Mandy Magro's latest novel. And to celebrate the release of Back to the Country, ACM has seven copies of the book to give away, thanks to our good friends at HarperCollins. The book follows singer Indigo Nash who has a thriving career but no one to share her life with. Disillusioned with show business and finding herself depressed and lonely, Indi is convinced by her bodyguard Harley Knight to return to their hometown of Kuranda to recuperate. She's filled with demons lingering in the shadows from a childhood trauma, and nightmares which plague her. The question remains: can she unearth her family's deep, dark secrets? Magro wanted to write about the power of country music in this novel. "As a big lover of country music, I was inspired to write a story centred on a famous country singer, and the struggles she faces with that," the author said. "Music moves us, excites us, cheers us up, accompanies us on our journeys... I wanted to encapsulate this, and write it into a love story." For your chance to win one of seven copies of Back to the Country, simply fill out the form below and tells us in 25 words or fewer which country musician is your favourite, and why. Entries close midnight, Tuesday, May 17. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e6af8b50-eafb-4c34-8d25-6aa3019ed6ec.jpg/r0_1329_2410_2691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg