Get the Site Right campaign is back

Erosion and sediment controls at building and construction sites across NSW will be put under a compliance microscope this month as the 'Get the Site Right' education and compliance campaign returns. Campbelltown, Wollondilly, Liverpool, Sutherland, Georges River, Bayside and Canterbury Bankstown councils were already part of the campaign, and will now be joined by Fairfield, Blue Mountains, Goulburn, Lithgow, Shellharbour and Wollongong councils. In addition, WaterNSW, Cooks River Alliance, Department of Planning and Environment, Georges Riverkeeper, NSW EPA, Parramatta River Catchmen Group and Sydney Coastal Councils Group are also part of the campaign designed to educate builders and developers on best practice erosion and sediment controls and highlight the impact of sediment laden runoff on our waterways and wildlife. The growth of the campaign is timely in the wake of the recent significant rainfall and flooding experienced across parts of NSW, with more wet weather forecast in the coming months. Already, an unprecedented amount of stormwater runoff including sediment from building sites has flowed into the state's rivers, harbours and beaches. The sediment laden runoff from building sites often contains common building materials such as cement, sand and soil. In large amounts, these materials can contaminate water and cause algal blooms that harm marine plants and animals. They can also build up in marine species and have a dangerous impact on the food chain. The May campaign focuses on encouraging builders and developers to improve erosion and sediment controls on their sites to prevent further runoff from impacting our currently stressed waterways. Examples of ways builders can manage sediment runoff include, establishing a single, stabilised entry and exit point to prevent tracking sediment off the site, installing sediment fencing correctly, diverting clean stormwater around the work site, and connecting downpipes from guttering to stormwater drains as soon as the roof is installed. Leaving as much vegetation on the site and street verge as possible during construction, covering stockpiles from rain and wind, and sweeping the footpath and road every day and not hosing sediment into stormwater drains can also have a positive impact with little cost or time commitment. The Get the Site Right campaign will run throughout May with a one-day inspection blitz on Thursday, May 19. A follow-up inspection blitz week will be held in October. Members of the public are encouraged to report pollution incidents, including poor sediment control, to their local council or the EPA's 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.

Get the Site Right campaign is back