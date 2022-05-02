Strong Macarthur presence at Africultures festival

news, local-news,

The sounds, sights, tastes and smells of Africa will be all over Olympic Park this weekend with the return of the popular Africultures festival. The event, held this Saturday, May 7 at Cathy Freeman Park at Homebush, is a celebration of African cultures and sees members of the African diaspora from across Sydney converge for one day of fun. Macarthur's Sammy Anvaorah is one of the organisers and a member of the Nigerian men's performance group Oden Igbo. He said everyone was looking forward to celebrating again after COVID forced the cancellation of the last two festivals. "Africultures is the biggest African festival in Australia and it was started in 2008," Anvaorah said. "It's been very entertaining as a festival and after being affected by COVID the past two years, we're ready to bounce back this year." He said Oden Igbo was formed as a way to showcase the Igbo culture from Biafra in eastern Nigeria. The group was formed in 2007. "Our group has up to 22 members and we present our cultural display through a combination of locally made African instruments, masquerading, dancing and singing," Anvaorah said. "That's what we're going to showcase on Saturday and we invite all to come around and witness the beauty of our group. "All roads lead to Olympic Park." Anvaorah said the group often met up around Campbelltown and Leppington to rehearse and socialise, and loved working with the local community. He encouraged everyone to book their tickets online - just $5 per person - and check out everything the festival has to offer. "Apart from the music and dance we've got other entertainment including a fashion parade and African cuisines," Anvaorah said. "There's dishes of all varieties. I encourage people to come and have a taste of Africa." The event runs 10am-6pm and paid parking is available online as well. More information: africultures.com.au To celebrate the festival's return, ACM has three family passes (that's five people per family pass) to give away. For a chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer what you're most looking forward to seeing (or tasting) at Africultures. Entries close midnight Thursday, May 5 and winners will be notified on Friday, May 6. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/245ba007-e1c5-45d2-acf1-68a35353e533.JPG/r0_384_5472_3476_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg