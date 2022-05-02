Appin's Jay Seeney earns first Golden Guitar

news, local-news,

As Jay Seeney works on his next batch of videos, he's got a shiny new bit of inspiration pushing him to succeed. The Appin country musician and videographer just picked up his first ever Golden Guitar award at the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival. He was recognised for his work on the video for the Ash Dallas and Luke O'Shea song Long Way 'Round. Seeney said it was amazing to come away from the awards with his first win. "It's funny, I was kind of only half paying attention and didn't realise it was time," he said. "I heard them read it out and I was not even ready. "I was shocked. "This year was such a big category with some massive names in their, like Troy Cassar-Daley and Fanny Lumsden, who's won in the last couple of years. "I just want to thank the CMAA and all the people, the members who voted for this one. It's a really special one and I'm glad that we could come away with the win." The festival was pushed back to April instead of its usual January slot this year due to the ongoing COVID concerns. Being the 50th anniversary of the festival, organisers wanted to ensure that everyone had the best experience possible. Seeney said the significance was palpable. "This year was a really, really special one," he said. "Everyone has been away from festivals, so there was such an air of positivity to be back and playing and having a good time with friends and everyone in town." Seeney thinks the brightness of the winning video is what set it apart in the category this year and impressed the voters. The clip features Dallas and O'Shea in various different, mostly brightly lit, locations including around Tamworth, singing their song and having a joyful dance. "I think with this particular video, it came out at a particular time of difficulty for a lot of people," he said. "We've been through a lot of lockdowns, we all went through it, and this video - even though it was shot prior to COVID - was a ray of sunshine poking through all that doom and gloom. "This song and video have such a happy vibe and I think really brought that positivity to a lot of people and was something a lot of people really needed. "It was a clever idea we came up with and executed as best we could." The fruits of that hard work, the shiny Golden Guitar award, will be front and centre every time Seeney puts together a new video. "It's going to be sitting right next to my desk," he said. "When I'm editing, I'll always know where the bar is. "We've got a lot of clips coming up for some fantastic artists." The Jay Seeney Band is currently supporting Jayne Denham on her tour to promote her new album, travelling between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Seeney has also created the visuals for the show and says its "a bit of a spectacle".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/812e7a99-f927-457f-8197-4cf8cf583721.JPG/r0_121_1157_775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg