Ingleburn Alive festival returns | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

The streets of Ingleburn came alive at the weekend with the return of the popular Ingleburn Alive festival. The event celebrates the great diversity within Campbelltown. This year's festival featured a range of cultural performances and dances, live entertainment, carnival rides and games (including an inflatable jungle maze), food from around the globe and stalls to peruse. It ran from the afternoon into the night, with the cloudy skies and rain of Saturday morning giving way to a stunning sunny afternoon for all to enjoy the festivities. Folks from Ingleburn, the broader Macarthur area and beyond enjoyed the free family event, which also provides a boost for the store and restaurant owners in the town's CBD. Campbelltown Council, which runs the event, gave thanks to all attendees who made the day amazing. "Thank you to everyone who joined us at Ingleburn Alive 2022," the council posted on Facebook. "The moody sky turned into a beautifully sunny afternoon full of fun and entertainment right into the evening." Performers included:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/1b807a6c-7cf1-4361-8ae8-19d4b838eeea.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg