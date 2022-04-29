Veteran Garry Robinson inspires Oran Park students

news, local-news,

Students and staff at Oran Park Anglican College were moved and inspired by the story of local veteran Sergeant Garry Robinson at their recent Anzac service. The Camden Park resident lost his legs in a Black Hawk accident while serving in Afghanistan, waking up disoriented months later after being in a coma. Mr Robinson shared his story with the students at their post-Anzac Day service, embodying the Anzac spirit. Oran Park Anglian College principal Naomi Wilkins said it was illuminating to hear directly from someone like Mr Robinson. "To have a war veteran attend the Anzac service was a poignant reminder of the toll of war on the people who have served," she said. "Students were made aware of the reality of war - that people die and are seriously injured - and were thankful for Sergeant Robinson's service and sacrifice. They were moved to want to individually thank him. "[Our biggest takeaway was that] being in the SAS is one of the hardest jobs in the world. To be fighting alongside and protecting your colleagues takes a massive toll on your mental wellbeing. "Garry shared that he never wanted one of his men to fall before him, so he would always be in front - such a powerful example of mateship, leadership and sacrifice." Mr Robinson was a special forces sniper team commander in Aghanistan, and was deployed three times. He also served in East Timor as a section commander three times during his 21-year career, before being medically discharged in 2016 following the accident which claimed the lives of four other soldiers. "I've got no recollection of the accident at all," Mr Robinson told the students. "In my mind, I'm still alive, fighting in battle, two or so weeks beforehand. I've got no memory closer than that, but the thing I think about is: why did I survive? How did I survive? "The injuries I sustained - a normal person wouldn't have survived, and I thank the military for [giving me] the resilience that got me through. "There were times where I thought that I was going to give up, and I almost did give up, but that resilience in turn gave me the strength to keep going." Mr Robinson has been awarded the Commendation of Distinguished Service and a Distinguished Service Medal, and has more recently competed in four Invictus Games, for military personnel who are wounded, injured or sick. He has earned three silver medals and a bronze medal. "After competing in London, it gave me that drive and sense of belonging again, so when I came home I thought 'yes, I want to train and get back into sport'," Mr Robinson said. "Cycling was my passion for so long, so I got back into cycling and within a short period of time I bought myself a new bike. "Within four or five months, I became national champion in Australia and it gave me a new sense of belonging. "I realised the old Garry was still there, irrespective of the disabilities I have today." Mr Robinson currently competes in archery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e916de5e-913e-4709-b796-1e1cc1b006b9.jpg/r0_363_4032_2641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg