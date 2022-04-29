Reminder after several Legionairres cases in Macarthur

news, local-news,

Several local cases of Legionnaires' disease has prompted the South Western Sydney Local Health District to remind Macarthur residents to ensure their cooling towers are being properly maintained. Four men in the 60s and 70s have contracted the disease in the past five weeks, in Camden and Narellan. All four men are currently recovering. The Health District's Public Health Unit, in collaboration with Camden Council, is investigating the cases. Investigations are continuing, but as yet they have been unable to identify as specific source for the infections. Further testing of water sources is under way. Legionnaires' disease is contracted through inhaling microscopic water droplets which contain one of two types of Legionella bacteria - pneumophila or longbeachae. The droplets can often be circulated through cooling systems like air conditioning (pneumophilia), which have been responsible for previous outbreaks. It can also commonly be found in soil and potting mix (longbeachae). The recent cases are of the Legionella pneumophilia variety. Public Health Director Dr Naru Pal said it was vital that cooling systems were looked after. "It's timely to remind businesses and building owners of their obligations under the Public Health Regulation 2012 to ensure their cooling towers are properly maintained,'' he said. "If there is any possibility that a system is not operating correctly, it should be cleaned and appropriate disinfection procedures undertaken as soon as possible.'' Leionnaires' can cause severe respiratory symptoms in victims. Symptoms can develop up to 10 days after exposure to contaminated water particles in the air, and can present as similar to COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, a cough and shortness of breath. Information on the Health District's website says some cases might be even more serious. "Some people also have muscle aches, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite and diarrhoea," the website reads. "People can become very sick with pneumonia; most people recover but the disease is occasionally fatal." The Health District notes that those most often affected by the disease are middle-aged and older people, particularly those who smoke or who have chronic lung disease. Those who are immunocompromised, or have conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, diabetes or HIV also have an increased risk of contracting Legionnaires. "Legionnaires' disease is diagnosed by chest x-ray and a urine test, and usually requires antibiotic treatment,'' Dr Pal said. "If you have tested negative for COVID-19 but have ongoing or worsening symptoms, you should see your doctor or visit your local emergency department.'' In 2018, NSW Health strengthened the Public Health Regulation to reduce the community's risk of Legionnaires' disease, requiring building owners to conduct monthly tests on cooling towers and notify local councils of high levels of Legionella and other bacteria. For further information on Legionella control measures contact the public health unit on 1300 066 055 or visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/legionnaires_disease.aspx

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/049b7799-fd0f-4b58-8080-02b3f5a6351f.jpg/r0_244_4912_3019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg