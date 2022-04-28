news, local-news,

Whether you're about vengeance, truth and justice, or you're just a friendly neighbourhood Spider-fan, there's something for everyone at Campbelltown's upcoming Comic Book Day. The fun event will be held at HJ Daley Library on Saturday, May 7 from 10am-3pm. Workshops, activities and competitions will all be part of the event this year, with a medieval combat demonstration, kids' interactive wrestling show, gaming area and mini artist alley to enjoy for people of all ages. For those interested in the quieter pages of the comic book, face-painting, glitter tattoos, henna art, craft and a photo booth will also be available. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss encouraged everyone to come along and enjoy the fun. "This is a wonderful day for locals of any age group to come together and celebrate comic books, pop culture and cosplay", he said. "Comic Book Day is always immensely popular in the community and draws people with a wide variety of interests to be part of the festivities." There'll be free comic books up for grabs as part of a giveaway, as well as a comic book sale. Anyone with a love of cosplay can enter the cosplay competition in one of three age categories: 12 years and under, 13 to 17 years, and 18 years and above. Registrations will be open between 10am-11:45pm and the competition will be held from 12pm-1pm. Entrants will be judged by professional cosplayers on originality, authenticity and attention to detail, with one prize per category up for grabs. A sausage sizzle and coffee van will be on-site throughout the event. More information at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.

Plenty of fun in store for Comic Book Day