Transplant journey inspires series

Lauren Rowe has more experience with organ transplants than most. The Raby resident has undergone two lung transplants herself, as she has Cystic Fibrosis, is a disability advocate and launched organ donation support charity Gifted Life. Her latest venture is a way to share all that experience with the world. Ms Rowe has developed a mini-series called Rejecting Elle, about a young woman with CF who impulsively decides to reject a life-saving double lung transplant, leaving her with only months to live and facing the wrath of those who love her. The series has received development support from Screen Australia, and will be written by Ms Rowe, Steve Anthopoulos and Mansoor Noor under script supervisor Wendy Hanna and producer Belinda Dean from Confidante Pictures. Ms Rowe said Rejecting Elle would be an 'anti-inspiration' way to look at terminal illness. "It's a dramedy miniseries and it's roughly based - very roughly based - on my experience of my body rejecting my transplant," she said. "My main reason for going about it was that I saw that whenever someone with chronic illness was mentioned in that medium, it was always an 'inspiration porn' king of thing. "I decided that I wanted to create something that represented our community in a realistic yet fun way." Ms Rowe said she was grateful for Screen Australia's support with development funding to write the series and she had become close with the creative team. "I started creating this while waiting for my second double lung transplant," she said. "I finished the pitch and the night before I went for my transplant I got the call from Screen Australia. "It was one of those eerie things. "I've become very close with the creative time now, they've been a massive support to me during my transplant, and going through my recovery." Ms Rowe said she could see changes to the approaches of telling stories about people with disability and she wanted to play her part as well. Having done a lot of advocacy work in media, and with a history of acting, Ms Rowe wasn't unfamiliar with the industry. "This platform is slightly changing with how people with chronic illness are represented, and I wanted to contribute to that," she said. "People with chronic illness have so much more to give than to just be the inspiration for able-bodied people. "There's a show on Netflix, Special, about a boy with cerebral palsy that was written and acted by the main character, and that's been a heavy influence on the style and what we're aiming for with Rejecting Elle. "It's really exciting that Screen Australia and funding bodies are now looking into diverse stories that were not previously available to us." Ms Rowe said she also took a lot of inspiration from the people she's met through her advocacy work, and the friends she's made along the way in her own health journey. "There are friends who have passed away and we had amazing experiences together and that's inspired stories that we've been able to insert into the script," she said. "It's really nice that I can give a voice to people whose stories otherwise would be invisible. "And because it's a comedy it gives me some leniency to explore different stories that you wouldn't otherwise see, those everyday moments that tend to get overlooked."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/63c61a84-5014-48a6-8156-5f01168c27ea.jpg/r0_116_4896_2882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg