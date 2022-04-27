Coach Ante Milicic to leave Macarthur FC at season's end

news, local-news,

Macarthur FC's foundation coach, Ante Milicic, will leave the club at the conclusion of this season. The Bulls announced the news on Tuesday. Milicic informed the club that he would be returning to Croatia for family reasons following the season's end. "It has been a great honour to be the first ever head coach of Macarthur FC," Milicic said. "I was attracted to this role several years ago because of the exciting opportunity to help build the foundations of this great club in a region in south-western Sydney that has a very exciting future. "I will remain a great supporter of the Bulls forever. We are now determined to finish the season strongly. "I want to thank my players, coaching staff, passionate fans, chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, and the members of the board for their great support. "I leave with mixed emotions, but for family reasons I will be returning to Croatia." Bulls captain Ulises Davila thanked his coach for all he had done in building the team so far. "On behalf of the players, I want to thank Ante for his great work ethic and sharing is impeccable football knowledge," he said. "I will forever be grateful that he bestowed the captaincy on me this season. "The players and I wish him well into the future." Chief executive Krslovic praised all Milicic had brought to the club. "On behalf of the board of Macarthur FC, I would like to thank Ante for his extraordinary work over the last two seasons," he said. "He has introduced a world-class football environment at the Bulls that will serve us well into the future. "Since offering Ante his first ever coaching job at Sydney United in 2009, I have enjoyed seeing Ante's growth and success as a coach in the A-League and Australia's men's and women's national teams. "We wish him well in the future, and he is always welcome back at Bulls." Milicic's success as coach with the Matildas and Young Socceroos, and as an assistant with the Socceroos, was one of the biggest drawcards for players to join the expansion team ahead of their entry into the tournament in 2020. The coach took Macarthur FC all the way to the semi-finals in 2021, their inaugural campaign in the A-League. The Bulls are currently sitting seventh on the competition ladder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/d391e13c-83ca-447d-b430-b9ec860053ce.jpg/r467_918_5520_3773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg