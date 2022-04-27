news, local-news,

A man has died in a house fire at Ambarvale overnight, police have reported. Emergency services were called to a home on Varden Way, Ambarvale about 10.20pm on Tuesday, April 26 after receiving reports of a blaze. Fire and Rescue NSW attended and forced their way into the rear of the house, where they found a man unconscious. The man was moved outside and CPR was performed, however he was unable to be revived and died at the scene. The man has not been formally identified but he is believed to be aged in his 30s and the sole resident of the property. Campbelltown Police Area Command officers have established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist forensic police. An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ac52f32f-1a90-4ad1-9f68-5faa75fd77a6.jpg/r1_600_2479_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man dies in Ambarvale house fire