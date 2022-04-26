Bradbury honey earns ribbon at Easter show

news, local-news,

Plenty of us picked up hobbies during the COVID lockdowns. Some refined their cooking and baking, some learnt a new language or musical instrument, and others decided to kick some fitness goals. But Bradbury's Craig Little had a different goal in mind - he decided to try his hand at harvesting honey. And now, lest than a year after he first started working with bees, Mr Little has a little red ribbon to his name. The apiarist picked up a second place prize for his honey at the Sydney Royal Easter show. "The bees do all the work I just harvest it and clean it up," Mr Little said. "I've been to the show before, but never in the agricultural sense so I didn't know what it was like to be a producer. "It's a great feeling to be a part of an industry that is so important, and bees are big at the moment - everyone is talking about them. "There are so many different categories for bee products at the show, from honey to frames, wax, candles - all the products and byproducts you can think of." Ghost Creek Honey, Mr Little's product (named after the nearby Fisher's Ghost Creek), was born after he worked with his father on building the hobby during lockdown. The elder Mr Little, a Queensland resident, was staying with his son for seven months during the lockdown, so they had plenty of time to build on the knowledge he had gained working with beeswax to treat leather about 60 years earlier. Mr Little said he decided to carry on with the hobby after his father returned home, and he hadn't looked back. "I joined a club and started doing my registrations and courses, watching Youtube videos and getting some mentorship from Ed Napiorkowski at the Macarthur Beekeepers Association," he said. "I've had seven harvests so far this year and everything has sold out at the moment, which is incredible." Mr Little believes it's the amazing Bradbury environment which is responsible for the success of his honey, with the surrounding gum trees, flowers and ample sunlight all playing their part. His honey, when not sold out, can be found at A Steak in the Game butchery at Bradbury, Bradbury Bakery, Waminda Bakery and Tim's Garden Centre in Campbelltown, as well as Campbelltown Markets and Bradbury Markets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/3ab68f9f-246b-4adc-af59-d453a0eb5a88.jpg/r0_446_4896_3212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg