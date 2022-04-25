Ballots drawn for region's federal seats

news, local-news,

The federal election date is rapidly approaching, and every adult resident of the Macarthur region must cast their vote for a local candidate. The region is covered by three seats: Hume, Macarthur and Werriwa. Hume, currently held by Liberal Angus Taylor, covers the entire Wollondilly shire and half of the Camden LGA, as well as stretching further south to cover Goulburn. Macarthur is held by Labor's Dr Michael Freelander. It covers the other half of Camden, and most of the Campbelltown LGA. Finally, the seat of Werriwa - held at the moment by Labor's Anne Stanley - covers northern suburbs in the Campbelltown LGA and stretches into Liverpool. The final ballot positions for candidates were drawn by the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday. Here is where each candidate will be placed on the ballot this during the May 21 election: See a full candidate breakdown for all House of Representatives candidates at the AEC website.

