Ballots drawn for region's federal seats
The federal election date is rapidly approaching, and every adult resident of the Macarthur region must cast their vote for a local candidate.
The region is covered by three seats: Hume, Macarthur and Werriwa.
Hume, currently held by Liberal Angus Taylor, covers the entire Wollondilly shire and half of the Camden LGA, as well as stretching further south to cover Goulburn.
Macarthur is held by Labor's Dr Michael Freelander. It covers the other half of Camden, and most of the Campbelltown LGA.
Finally, the seat of Werriwa - held at the moment by Labor's Anne Stanley - covers northern suburbs in the Campbelltown LGA and stretches into Liverpool.
The final ballot positions for candidates were drawn by the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday.
Here is where each candidate will be placed on the ballot this during the May 21 election:
Hume
- Greg Baines, Labor
- Garry Dollin, United Australia Party
- Rebecca Thompson, One Nation
- Sheneli Dona, Independent
- Ross Seller, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
- Karen Stewart, Greens
- Angus Taylor, Liberal (incumbent)
- Joaquim De Lima, Liberal Democrat
- Penny Ackery, Independent
Macarthur
- Jayden Rivera, Greens
- Binod Paudel, Liberal
- Dr Michael Freelander, Labor (incumbent)
- Rosa Sicari, United Australia Party
- Scott Korman, Liberal Democrat
- Adam Zahra, One Nation
Werriwa
- Victor Tey, Liberal Democrat
- Tony Nikolic, United Australia Party
- Anne Stanley, Labor (incumbent)
- Apurva Shukla, Greens
- Sam Kayal, Liberal
- Adam Booke, One Nation
See a full candidate breakdown for all House of Representatives candidates at the AEC website.