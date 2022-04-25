Kids school holiday fun at Ed.Square | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

There was plenty of creativity on show at Edmondson Park last week, with kids taking part in special school holiday activities. Ed.Square shopping centre hosted several events throughout the school holidays, including a slime making workshop and bucket hat decorating activity. Kids had a grand old time smooshing, stretching and squelching slime without having to incur the wrath of their parents. There was also a LEGO workshop held at the weekend. The activities followed on from the previous weeks' Easter-themed activations, including an Easter egg hunt and visit from an Easter bunny.

