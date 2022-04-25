Hundreds gather at Ingleburn dawn service

news, local-news,

Hundreds of people rose before the crack of dawn this Anzac Day to pay their respects to Australia's fallen, former and serving military personnel at Ingleburn. Locals spilled out of the Ingleburn RSL Memorial Garden into the car park and the surrounding streets to mark the solemn day. Veterans, their families, cadets and more took part in the early morning march to the Chester Road Club to kick off the official ceremony. A Sarah Redfern High School student delivered the Anzac address, remembering the young, selfless Campbelltown citizens who bravely sacrificed their own lives to save those of others during the First World War, and all conflicts to come after. The speeches were followed by the traditional laying of the wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph, which was flanked by the steadfast catafalque party. The event was held in darkness, and capped off with the mist of early morning drizzle. The official party included local the Ingleburn RSL Sub-Branch, veterans and local politicians. Lest We Forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/d1788e5a-10ac-403e-86fd-f3e0ee67de33.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg