New awards honour local sports volunteers

Do you know someone who is thoroughly deserving of a little recognition? Someone who goes above and beyond at the local junior footy? Someone who is always there to help our local netballers? Well, now's the time to show them a little love and nominate them in the inaugural Sports Volunteer of the Year awards held by Wests Group Macarthur. "This year, we are pleased to introduce a new awards program to celebrate and recognise your sports volunteers with nominations open exlusively to Wests Sports Council members," the award page states. "This new awards program has been established to sit alongside the existing... monthly and annual awards.. and acts as an opportunity to celebrate the amazing volunteers that willingly offer their time and efforts for the love of their local sport." Locals can be nominated in the following categories:

