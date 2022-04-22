news, local-news,

There's been plenty of grey skies over the shire lately, but things are about to get a whole lot brighter with the return of Illuminate Wollondilly Festival of Art and Light. Arriving next month, the joyful festival will once again see Picton lit up with spectacular light shows, attracting visitors from the shire and beyond. One of the highlights of this year's returning event will be the Long Table dinner at the Picton Botanic Gardens. The Gardens will come to life with lights and a spectacular illuminated sculpture and lantern display on Friday, May 20, with the long table dinner taking centre stage under the Avenue of Trees. Attendees will be treated to a four-course dinner served by The Chef and I, accompanied by beverages and live entertainment from Macarthur singer Karleigh Rose. Rose has been professionally performing at weddings and events for more than 10 years, and will present a selection of easy listening music to complement the beautiful surroundings and delicious food at the Long Table dinner. Wollonilly mayor Matt Gould said he was looking forward to seeing people take part the special evening as part of the three-day festival. "After almost three years of COVID cancellations we can finally bring the Illuminate festival back, bigger and better than ever," he said. "This is an opportunity to gather some of your favourite people together and be part of this unique experience at in the Picton Botanic Gardens." The Long Table dinner will be held on Friday, May 20 from 6pm to 9pm under the Avenue of Trees at Picton Botanic Gardens (Regreme Road, Picton). Tickets are $155 per person and are available through trybooking. Visit: https://www.trybooking.com/BSRMO

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/d35025b8-1534-4044-8f6d-7dc202f182c8.jpg/r0_530_4657_3161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Enjoy a Long Table dinner at Illuminate Wollondilly