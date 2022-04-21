Pay respects at Anzac Day services

news, local-news,

This coming Monday will see residents from across Macarthur rise before the break of dawn to pay their respects to Australian military personnel past and present. Thousands of residents are expected to turn out to services, parades and marches across the region. Here are some of the largest events planned for April 25: Ingleburn RSL Sub-Branch will hold its annual dawn service march dawn Warbler Avenue from 4.45am. The march will be followed by a dawn service from 5am at the club's memorial garden on Chester Road. Attendees can park in surrounding streets and gather in the car park. Warbler Avenue will be temporarily closed for the march. Camden RSL Sub-Branch's dawn service will be held at the adjacent to the club from 5.15am. This will be followed by the traditional community parade down Argyle Street from 10.30am. The street will be closed for the parade. Campbelltown RSL Sub-Branch will hold a dawn service at Mawson Park from 5.30am to commemorate the dawn landings of the Anzacs at Gallipoli during World War I. This will be followed by the popular Anzac Day veterans' march along Queen Street from 8.30am, where current and former service personnel will be joined by school students. The morning Commemorative Ceremony will be held at Mawson Park from 9am. "Anzac Day is a solemn day across Australia and is felt strongly here in Campbelltown where many people served in wars such as World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan as well as many other conflicts across the world," Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said. "It is a day to honour those who have fallen, but also those who returned and are still serving or are part of our community today. "I strongly encourage everyone to get out and support our veterans as they complete a full march down Queen Street." Shire locals will gather from 6am behind Picton Hotel for the early morning march to begin at 6.30am. Argyle Street will be closed between 6.30am and 7am for the march. This will be followed by the morning service at Picton Memorial Park from 7am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/d423128c-ba1b-471a-84f7-265aefc20cfd.jpg/r4_613_5999_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg