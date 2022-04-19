Easter fun at Ed.Square: photos

news, local-news,

There was plenty of Easter fun had at Ed.Square last week! The Edmondson Park shopping centre welcomed hordes of kids to take part in four live Easter egg hunts, and every event was a sell-out. Every child earned themselves a set of bunny ears and everyone who completed the hunt scored a special treat. The Easter Bunny was also on hand to hang out with the kids and pose for photos! More school activities will be held at the shopping centre this week, including slime workshops, LEGO building and more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/30149976-3ca4-43eb-85e6-e31c8bdcf969.jpg/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg