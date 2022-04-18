One Nation candidate to contest seat

news, local-news,

A St Andrews resident has thrown his hat in the ring to contest the seat of Macarthur at the upcoming election. Small business owner Adam Zahra is the candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party in the 2022 federal election. He will go up against incumbent Labor MP Dr Mike Freelander. The 40-year-old said voters were looking for an alternative to Liberal and Labor governments. "For too long the major parties have taken us for granted," Mr Zahra said. "The COVID pandemic has showed us that our leaders have been left unchecked; our freedom of speech, bodily autonomy and right to work was taken from us. "Most disappointing was that incumbent MPs simply did what their parties told them to do. They've not acted in the best interests of the people they represent at all." Mr Zahra, who is married with three daughters, said he was drawn to One Nation because of the party's vision for the future. "I'm standing with Pauline Hanson's One Nation for the seat of Macarthur because I support a long-term vision for our country and nation-building projects such as dams, hospitals, major roads and a national fast rail service," he said. "Australian taxpayers are the investors for the future of Australia. "Politicians have lacked long-term vision for many years, relying on short sharp sugar fixes for re-eleciton and it's just not good enough. "Infrastructure [should be] built by Australians, for Australians, owned by Australians - not sold off to foreign multinationals leaving the Australian consumer with nothing but electricity, gas, water and fuel prices whose profits are sent offshore with zero benefit for Australians." Mr Zahra said if he was the new Macarthur MP, he would push for local infrastructure including a second public hospital in Macarthur, and strive to fund a dedicated children's hospital "so the greater Macarthur area can benefit from convenient local specialised children's care instead of the long commuter to Westmead or Randwick". He said it was up to the voters to choose a government that put their interests first. "This election Australians have a real opportunity to take the reins back from the government and elect new parliament members that put the people of the nation first and foremost," Mr Zahra said. "One Nation is the only party that's pushing for smaller, smarter, cost-effective government, with less red and green tape and the ability for people to have a say in the decisions that affect their lives rather than having politicians dictate to us how to live our lives."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9c64ca44-8b85-4fe0-bdfb-cd46fd964c39.jpg/r0_211_4896_2977_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg