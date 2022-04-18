Mount Annan teacher crowned Ms Galaxy Australia

news, local-news,

Lisa Craig's latest achievement is out of this world. The Mount Annan resident has just been crowned Ms Galaxy Australia and will soon compete for the international Ms Galaxy crown. Ms Craig said she was over the moon to be crowned the winner in her first ever tournament. "I was overwhelmed," she said. "I was so shocked and so grateful for the judges. My parents were there as well and my mum was crying her eyes out, which really got me going. "I'm so thankful to the queens and [pageant director] Shikye Smith for supporting us in that week. "I'm filled with so much love and gratitude. "It doesn't feel real." The 29-year-old said she had watched pageants for a few years before deciding she wanted to throw her own hat in the ring. "I've always been a bit of an extraverted introvert," Ms Craig said. "I've just wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone. I came across pageants and watched them for a few years now. I just loved how it was women supporting women. "I thought, what better pageant system to enter into than the Galaxy system, and I just went for it." The local primary school teacher said she was inspired by the Galaxy queens of the past few years, impressed by their camaraderie. She says pageants are positive experiences, despite the negative misconceptions many people hold. "I would say that pageants are so much more than what you believe or think that they are," Ms Craig said. "Pageants a wonderful sisterhood and all about encouraging each other and supporting each other, no matter whether you win the title or not. You walk away with so many fantastic memories and new friends. It's a truly amazing experience to give it a go." To be crowned Ms Galaxy Australia - one of the four titles under the Galaxy banner - Ms Craig had to apply, be interviewed, make local appearances, volunteer, fundraise, dance, model swimwear and evening wear and be involved in photoshoots. She said she loved becoming more involved with the community. "I volunteered with Lifeline and the Miracle Babies foundation," Ms Craig said. "There were a lot of appearances and fundraising involved, a social media giveaway, raising money for Make a Wish Australia. I even did a mufti day at my school." Now that she's got the Australia crown, Ms Craig will compete for the international variety in the final tournament, to be held in Texas in June.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/1b92b24d-d2a2-460b-953b-9d957938e264.jpg/r0_226_4896_2992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg