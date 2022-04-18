news, local-news,

A man has been charged with dangerous driving two months after a child was injured at Bardia following being struck by a ute. A 10-year-old girl who had been riding a pushbike was struck by a ute on Campbelltown Road, Bardia about 8pm on Sunday, February 20, police report. The girl suffered a fractured leg and abdominal injuries, and was treated at the scene before she was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition. Campbelltown Police Area Command officers established a crime scene and the Crash Investigation Unit conducted inquiries into the incident. Following their inquiries, a 45-year-old man was charged with driving offences on Saturday, April 16. The man is facing charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (drive manner dangerous) and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (first offence and not stop at line at red arrow). The man is due to appear before Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, June 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/b8803993-66f5-4ef6-943b-883f5ff5bcc1.jpg/r0_110_4256_2515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man charged after child struck by ute at Bardia