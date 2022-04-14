Appin Massacre commemorated in flag raising ceremony

news, local-news,

The slaughter of more than a dozen Dharawal people under the order of Governor Lachlan Macquarie more than 200 years ago was commemorated in a special flag raising ceremony in Campbelltown today. At least 14 Aboriginal men, women and children were killed in the early hours of April 17, 1816 near Broughton Pass and the Cataract River. Their deaths have come to be known as the Appin Massacre. A ceremony, attended by many Indigenous residents and local politicians, was held on Thursday, April 14 to remember the tragedy. Local Elder Aunty Glenda Chalker spoke at the ceremony, while Uncle Ivan Wellington performed a traditional smoking ceremony. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said it was important not to forget the devastation that occurred at Appin more than two centuries ago. "This morning it was my honour to speak at the Appin Massacre Flag Raising Ceremony," he posted on Facebook. "The ceremony commemorated the 14 Dharawal people who died during the massacre. "It is important that we acknowledge and learn from the mistakes of the past so that we can move forward together as a community. "Thank you to Aunty Glenda Chalker for speaking as well as Uncle Ivan Wellington for conducting the smoking ceremony for the service." Campbelltown Council also took to Facebook to mark the occasion. "The Appin Massacre is a source of great sorrow for many in our community," the post read. "It is important that we continue to remember those lives that were taken so we have a better understanding of the lasting impact of events like this and take further strides towards reconciliation."

