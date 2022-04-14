news, local-news,

Three people have been injured in a home invasion at St Andrews this morning. Emergency services were called to a home on Stranraer Drive shortly before 5am on Thursday, April 14 and found two women and a man injured at the scene. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the women for head injuries and one for a hand injury, and the man was treated for a stab wound. All three were taken to Liverpool Hospital and are reported to be in a stable condition. Campbelltown Police Area Command officers attended and have established a crime scene at the house. Police have been told the residents were injured when three men allegedly forced their way into the home. The men were reportedly last seen running south along Stranraer Drive. A Police Dog unit has tracked a scent to St Andrews Park, police say. Inquiries to identify those involved are under way, and investigators are calling on anyone with information about the incident - or anyone who has dashcam footage of the men - to contact Campbelltown Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9f4c5667-51e2-427f-86b2-7caaa0b6df46.jpg/r0_159_4256_2564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three injured in St Andrews home invasion