Ingleburn Alive is back this month

Lovers of cuisine, culture and music will revel in the events and activities on offer at this year's Ingleburn Alive festival on Saturday, April 30. The annual festival will showcase music and dance performances across a rich diversity of sounds and cultures, from beatbox and percussion to fused dance cultures and live bands. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the event was a wonderful way to celebrate the diversity of the region. "It will be exciting to see the streets of Ingleburn once again filled with music, food and performance art from a diverse array of cultures during the return of this fantastic festival event," he said. "Ingleburn Alive is one of the most popular family-focused events on our calendar, so I'm looking forward to its return with so many great activities and performances planned on the line up." Thrill seekers can enjoy several exciting rides such as Dodgem Cars, Fantasy Cups, Round Up and Candy Swing while those looking for a slower pace will want to check out the Laughing Clowns and Lucky Tickets attractions. Rides tickets can be purchased on the day. Macquarie Road will have the tastebuds sorted, with the Foodie Zone offering plenty of food and drink options for the whole family, including classic carnival treats like fairy floss and lolly bags to fully embrace the carnival atmosphere. Live stage entertainment will be available throughout the event with percussion and beatbox demonstrations, followed by band performances from AM 2 PM Duo, Neilly Rich Duo, 3 Way Split and the Acoustic Autograph Band. The performances will culminate in Bindi-Bosses presents South Indian Masala Express; a South Indian traditional, folk and modern dance-fused performance, paying tribute to many cultures of Ingleburn and acknowledging First Nations People. Market stalls will line both Oxford and Nardoo Street for those who want to follow their nose instead of their pulse, offering up a range of artisanal crafts, fashion, popular show bags and homewares. There will also be the opportunity to meet Macarthur FC players and get a photo with Arthur, the Bulls' popular mascot. For those interested in embracing craft of their own, the Colour Field Live Art Workshop will offer kids and families a chance to explore colour using water and rollers in Boots Lane from 3pm-6pm. A free Kids Zone will extend the fun, offering several exciting activities, including a jungle-themed putt-putt course, inflatable obstacle course, jungle maze and face-painting stations. The event kicks off at 3pm.

Ingleburn Alive is back this month