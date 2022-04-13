news, local-news,

There's plenty of fun activities on offer for the kids at Ed.Square these Easter school holidays. To embrace the Easter long weekend, the centre will host three live Easter egg hunts, taking place in the outdoor on Eat Street on April 14 and April 16. Kids will receive a basket and bunny ears and get to take home a special Easter gift upon completion of the hunt. There will be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny to provide a photo opportunity for kids and an Easter themed installation in the Town Square. The following week will see plenty more for the kids to do, with a free slime workshop, LEGA building challenges and a bedazzling bucket hat decorating workshop all on the agenda. Spots in the Easter egg hunt and school holiday workshops are strictly limited so booking (via edsquare.shopping) is a must. Fraser Property Australia senior centre manager Amanda Whittle said the two weeks would be "bursting with fun". "Our Town Square is the perfect outdoor space for family friendly activities like this, so it's great to be able to offer the community these exciting free events for the whole family to enjoy over the school holidays," she said. "There is always something to discover at Ed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/2b312686-5ea4-4757-ab22-166f2f098892.jpg/r0_219_5760_3473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Easter treats and more activities at Ed.Square for school holidays