If, after eight Harry Potter films and two Fantastic Beasts films, you still haven't had your fill of the wizarding world then you're in luck - another entry has just hit screens. Newt Scamander and co are back in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. And as the title suggests, there's more of the future headmaster in this instalment than the previous prequels. This time around, pre-Voldemort evil-doer Gellert Grindelwald (played now by the villainous Mads Mikkelsen - of Hannibal - after Johnny Depp was given the flick) is exonerated of his crimes and allowed to run for head of some international magic governance body. Red flags abound. Our trusty Dumbledore (the brilliant Jude Law, more forlorn than other incarnations of Albus), of course, has plans to stop him coming to power but is very enigmatic in describing them to the team he has assembled to enact them. That team is series protagonist Newt (Eddie Redmayne, continuing to be good even though he doesn't have a great deal to actually do), his brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner, an actor far too good to be left in small supporting roles), comic relief Muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler, fine as ever), fun and capable Ilvermorny professor Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), the late Leta Lestrange's half-brother Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) and Newt's assistant Bunty Broadacre (Victoria Yeates). The plot revolves around the birth of a magical creature called a qilin, which can sense a pure and noble spirit. This particular fantastic beast is very cute, but not as riveting as our favourite bowtruckle and niffler friends. We learn more about Dumbeldore's backstory in this film than perhaps any other, and with JK Rowling penning the script there is a sense of consistency. That consistency carries through to the design of the film, under the capable hand of frequent Potter director David Yates, which has a familiar sense of magic. Overall the film is okay without sparking any great excitement or imagination. It's overlong and has a lot of pensive moments with minimal fun.

