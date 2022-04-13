TAFE expecting rise in fitness jobs

news, local-news,

TAFE NSW Macquarie Fields will play a critical role in training the next generation of local fitness instructors as Western Sydney emerges from its COVID-19 hangover, according to the nation's peak health and exercise industry association. The local fitness industry is recovering from the impacts of COVID, with restrictions forcing gyms to close and forcing fitness instructors out of work. But the reopening of the economy is triggering a surge in demand for fitness instructors and personal trainers to help motivate and train locals to achieve their fitness goals. Barrie Elvish, chief executive of peak Australian fitness body AUSactive, said an exodus of fitness instructors from the industry during COVID, combined with a flurry of new gym memberships, had created a "perfect storm of opportunity" for those wanting to become a fitness instructor. "There were a lot of people that left the industry over the past two years but when I speak to our members, they tell me the last three months have broken all records when it comes to new gym memberships for young people," Mr Elvish said. "Demand for fitness instructors is growing rapidly and as a result and gyms are struggling to get qualified staff. We see TAFE NSW as an important part in getting quality graduates coming through." The Federal Government's Job Outlook website says demand for fitness instructors is expected to remain strong over the next five years. TAFE Head Teacher of Fitness David Cencigh said TAFE offered students the practical skills, work experience and industry connections to make a running start in their career. "The industry took a dive during COVID but now gyms are looking for staff again," Mr Cencigh said. "Locals are looking for what's next: they may have started their fitness journey on their own during COVID and they're now looking for industry professionals to help them take the next step. "It's an extremely rewarding job and for many fitness instructors, it really is a calling. "They live the health and fitness lifestyle and get so much out of it; they want to share that with the community." More at tafensw.edu.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e22892a1-8b3a-4f35-b75b-4d4173bf37b5.jpg/r297_0_1474_665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

TAFE expecting rise in fitness jobs